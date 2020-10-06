Kerala industries minister EP Jayarajan hospitalised

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister EP Jayarajan was hospitalised early on Tuesday due to dizziness and associated health issues. He is now under treatment at the intensive care unit in Govt Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram. His condition is stable, said hospital officials.

Earlier the minister and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus after which he was under treatment in Kannur Medical College and was sent home to serve home quarantine after testing negative.

"We are currently doing the tests and diagnosis. He experienced some difficulties and was hospitalised soon after," said the official.

