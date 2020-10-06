Malankara church issue: Pinarayi-led joint session holds out promise of more talks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s attempt to bring the two Malankara Church factions -- the Jacobite Syrian and the Orthodox Syrian -- before a table after 45 years has opened a new window of opportunity to resolve the over 100-year-old dispute peacefully. If, until now, only bilateral talks and cabinet sub-committee meetings were initiated by the predecessors of Pinarayi to end the stalemate over the right to administer the Malankara Church, the nearly two-hour joint discussion on Monday held out the promise of more talks. The CM would announce a date later.

The two factions approached the intermediary talks with open minds and presented their views before Pinarayi even as the CM expressed anguish over the law and order situation arising from the dispute.

The Jacobite faction exuded confidence with the way in which Pinarayi attempted to bring them together.

They maintained that a peaceful initiative has to be evolved within the framework of the Supreme Court verdict and the Jacobite Church laws. The Jacobite faction was represented by Synod secretary Thomas Mar Timotheos, media cell chairman Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Theophilos and Niranam Diocese Metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Coorilos.

Orthodox faction less enthusiastic after talks

After the talks, Kuriakose Mar Theophilos told TNIE that Pinarayi expressed concern over the church dispute causing “big problems” in society. “He urged everyone to avoid conflicts in churches and problems in parishes to ensure peaceful coexistence. Earlier, several chief ministers belonging to the UDF and the LDF had initiated talks separately with the two factions, but not all have been fruitful. We will continue the joint talks with Pinarayi, where the status quo will be maintained by the Jacobite faction,” said Kuriakose Mar Theophilos.

However, the Orthodox faction representative did not share the same enthusiasm after the CM-initiated talks. Father Johns Abraham Konat, the spokesperson for the Orthodox faction, said they are in a better position legally. He said they have urged Pinarayi to implement the SC verdict to take over the churches and hand them over to the Orthodox faction.

“We are not ready for anything other than abiding by the SC verdict. Maybe, one more round of talks will be convened by the CM,” said Fr Konat. Gabriel Mar Gregorios, Metropolitan of Thiruvananthapuram diocese, Thomas Mar Athanasius, Metropolitan of Kandanad East diocese and Synod secretary Yuhanon Mar Diascoros represented the Orthodox faction.