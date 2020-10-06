STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police nab live-in partner who stabbed woman dentist to death in Kerala's Thrissur

Sona, hailing from Muvattupuzha, was stabbed by Mahesh on the night of September 28 at her clinic. She succumbed to the injuries on Sunday, six days after the attack.

Sona and Mahesh had been living together for the last two years at Kuriachira in Thrissur after Sona separated from her husband.

Mahesh and Sona had been living together for the last two years at Kuriachira in Thrissur after Sona separated from her husband. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Police on Tuesday arrested a man who stabbed a dentist to death at a private dental clinic at Kuttanelloor in Thrissur.

The 39-year-old Mahesh, who was the live-in partner of the dentist Sona Jose, 30, was nabbed from Poonkunnam in Thrissur by the special team probing the case. Sona, hailing from Muvattupuzha, was stabbed by Mahesh on the night of September 28 at her clinic. She succumbed to the injuries on Sunday, six days after the attack while Mahesh had been on the run since the incident.

The special team led by Inspector Benny Jacob of Ollur Police Station which is probing the case arrested the accused after getting information about his hideout in Poonkunnam.

"We arrested him from a hideout in Poonkunnam at around 9 am on Tuesday. He has been roaming around evading us in the past few days. We tracked him down right after receiving information about his location. We have also recovered the knife used for the attack and will soon produce him before the court," said Benny Jacob, CI, Ollur Police Station.

Sona and Mahesh had been living together for the last two years at Kuriachira in Thrissur after the dentist separated from her husband. Mahesh, who is an interior designer by profession, had helped her in setting up the clinic. Sona's relatives alleged that the duo had many disputes over their business transactions and that Mahesh has forcibly taken a huge amount of money from Sona.  

"We approached Thrissur City Police to file a complaint against Mahesh on September 25 after he swindled all the revenue from the clinic. He has been blackmailing Sona all these years and grabbed Rs 20 lakh from her in the last year alone. Apart from this, another Rs 13 lakh has also taken away from her. When Ollur CI asked him to appear on September 29, he didn't turn up at the police station. Instead, he arrived at the clinic and took revenge for approaching police over the issue," said a relative.

After stabbing her on the thigh and abdomen, Mahesh fled the spot in his car which was later found abandoned at one of his worksites in Thrissur. Though the dentist's relatives rushed her to a hospital, she could not be saved. Sona is survived by a six-year-old daughter. The cremation was held on Monday morning. 

