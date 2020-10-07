Ensure proper disposal of hotel waste in Munnar, Kerala HC tells Pollution Control Board

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State Pollution Control Board to check that the treatment plants maintained by hotels and resorts in Munnar are functioning properly and the waste generated in such establishments are not dumped in public space.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Advocate R.Sudha seeking a directive to the State government to take stringent actions against owners of hotels and resorts for discharging septic waste and other refuse into the rivers, lakes, and streams in and around Munnar, Eravikulam National Park, Periyar Tiger Reserve, Chinnar and Idukki Wildlife Sanctuaries.

The court observed that the state government, the local bodies, and the departments constituted for the protection of the environment are duty-bound to ensure that the pristine beauty of the hillock is preserved and maintained to retain its glory since it has got its own relevance, significance, and tourism potential.

The court also directed the PCB to ensure the proper functioning of the treatment plants on a day-to-day basis. Munnar grama panchayat should initiate steps to remove the legacy waste at its Kallar trenching ground in six months and complete construction of the septage treatment plant there in six months after completion of the waste removal.

The court directed the Idukki District Collector to ensure that the removal of the legacy waste and the construction of the septage treatment plant are carried out by the panchayat without the interference.The panchayat has also been directed to take immediate and appropriate action against the waste generators under the provisions of the Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 with police assistance.

The Bench ordered that financial benefits of any programme, mission, and funds allocated by the Union Government be provided to the panchayats. The Munnar grama panchayat had submitted that it will set apart its trenching ground at Kallar for the establishment of a septage plant after removing the legacy waste.

