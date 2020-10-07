Gold smuggling: Faisal Fareed, Rabins arrested by UAE police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time after registering a case related to the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday revealed details of its probe carried out in the UAE. In a report filed at the NIA Court, it stated that prime accused Faisal Fareed and Rabins Hameed have been arrested by UAE authorities.

In the report filed for countering the bail petitions filed by seven accused persons, the agency said, “It has been conveyed by UAE authorities that Faisal Fareed and Rabins Hameed have been arrested and that strict action would be taken against all conspirators, as the accused have tried to damage the friendly relations between India and the UAE.”

The NIA also claimed that the accused persons forged documents and obtained authorisation certificates from UAE diplomats by deceit to smuggle the gold. An NIA team had visited the UAE as part of the probe and it could collect information regarding the source of smuggled gold and involvement of more persons, it said.

Of the 30 accused persons, six are currently in the UAE, including Faisal Fareed, Rabins Hameed, Siddiqul Akbar, Ahamed Kutty, Raju, alias Rathesh, and Mohammed Shameer. Of them, Raju and Shameer went to the UAE after the gold smuggling case came to light. Mohammad Shafi, seventh accused, admitted that 88.5kg of gold was smuggled since November 2019. Of this, investment for 47.5kg of gold was made by him and around 12kg was brought for Shameer and 27kg for Abdu P T and Ahamed Kutty, the agency said.