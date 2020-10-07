STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt opposes advance bail to dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, others for assault on YouTuber

The prosecution argued that if the court grants bail to them it will send a wrong message to the public. It will also inspire the public to take the law into their hands, said the prosecution lawyer.

Published: 07th October 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Youtuber assaulted for sexist remarks. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has vehemently opposed the move to grant anticipatory bail to dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal for the assault on controversial YouTuber Vijay P Nair in the additional sessions court here on Wednesday. The court will pronounce the judgement on the bail petition on Friday.

The prosecution argued that if the court grants bail to them it will send a wrong message to the public. It will also inspire the public to take the law into their hands and more such offences could be reported in the future, the prosecution lawyer stated in the court. The additional sessions court - II considered the anticipatory bail moved by them.

Earlier, they had approached the court seeking a bail to challenge the case charged against them. Bhagyalakshmi and activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal were charged of non-bailable offences , Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place,), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The Thampanoor police are investigating this case.

On September 26, Bhagyalakshmi and Diya Sana assaulted Vijay for making derogatory and sleazy remarks against women on his YouTube channel. According to Bhagyalakshmi, they had to confront the man due to the lack of response and action from the police and the Women's Commission on the matter.

The incident went viral on social media after Diya Sana, who rose to fame through the reality show Bigg Boss, shot the incident on her mobile phone and posted it live on Facebook. The incident took place at the lodge room of Vijay at Gandhari Amman Kovil road in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, Vijay was arrested and his channel 'Vtrix scene' was also removed by YouTube based on the state government's request.

Earlier, activist Sreelakshmi Arackal had approached the Kerala Women's Commission, Cyber Cell as well as Social Justice Department, seeking action against him. However, no action was taken by any of the officials so far. This prompted them to take law on their hands.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagyalakshmi YouTube Vijay P Nair
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp