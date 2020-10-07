Kerala govt opposes advance bail to dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, others for assault on YouTuber

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has vehemently opposed the move to grant anticipatory bail to dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal for the assault on controversial YouTuber Vijay P Nair in the additional sessions court here on Wednesday. The court will pronounce the judgement on the bail petition on Friday.

The prosecution argued that if the court grants bail to them it will send a wrong message to the public. It will also inspire the public to take the law into their hands and more such offences could be reported in the future, the prosecution lawyer stated in the court. The additional sessions court - II considered the anticipatory bail moved by them.

Earlier, they had approached the court seeking a bail to challenge the case charged against them. Bhagyalakshmi and activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal were charged of non-bailable offences , Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place,), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The Thampanoor police are investigating this case.

On September 26, Bhagyalakshmi and Diya Sana assaulted Vijay for making derogatory and sleazy remarks against women on his YouTube channel. According to Bhagyalakshmi, they had to confront the man due to the lack of response and action from the police and the Women's Commission on the matter.

The incident went viral on social media after Diya Sana, who rose to fame through the reality show Bigg Boss, shot the incident on her mobile phone and posted it live on Facebook. The incident took place at the lodge room of Vijay at Gandhari Amman Kovil road in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, Vijay was arrested and his channel 'Vtrix scene' was also removed by YouTube based on the state government's request.

Earlier, activist Sreelakshmi Arackal had approached the Kerala Women's Commission, Cyber Cell as well as Social Justice Department, seeking action against him. However, no action was taken by any of the officials so far. This prompted them to take law on their hands.