Kerala minister MM Mani tests positive for COVID-19, fourth in state cabinet to contract virus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Power Minister MM Mani tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram and is under observation.

The minister's personal staff have been sent into quarantine. Mani is the fourth minister in the Kerala cabinet to test positive for the virus after Thomas Isaac, VS Sunil Kumar and EP Jayarajan.

Mani had recently suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and underwent a surgery in June. People who have come into immediate contact with the minister in the past week were instructed to go into quarantine.

Meanwhile Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was admitted to the Medical College on Tuesday following dizziness. His condition is now stable.