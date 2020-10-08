STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Seat sharing hits talks with LDF, KC(M) on back foot

However, Jose camp leaders turned down the possibilities for making any formal announcement with regard to aligning with the LDF on Friday.

Published: 08th October 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  With various Kerala Congress parties set to celebrate their 56th formation day on Thursday, reports over the entry of Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) into the LDF has started doing the rounds.Jose has called an online meeting of his party’s steering committee members on the formation day to discuss future plans. 

However, Jose camp leaders turned down the possibilities for making any formal announcement with regard to aligning with the LDF on Friday. It is learnt that the party is yet to come to an understanding with the LDF over sharing of local body seats, especially in Kottayam in the upcoming election, which is preventing the KC(M)from coming out with an open decision.Though Jose camp is learnt to have handed over a list of seats in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki in which the party wants to contest in the local body election, the coalition partners in the LDF couldn’t come to a consensus in this regard. 

“Preliminary talks with CPM have commenced with regard to sharing of seats in local body elections. For instance, KC(M) had contested in 11 divisions in the Kottayam district panchayat while it was part of the UDF in the previous election. Taking into account our upper hand in Kottayam district, we have demanded the same number of seats from the LDF. We hope the LDF would respond favourably to our demands,” said a prominent leader with the Jose faction.

However, coalition partners are reluctant to hand over their seats to Jose putting the CPM in a difficult situation. It is learnt that the Jose faction is waiting to arrive at an understanding with the LDF over seats before making any announcements. “Party leaders and cadre are almost prepared to work with the LDF. However, there is no urgency on announcing the decision immediately as the timing of the local body election is still unclear,” said the Jose faction leader.

Jose camp leaders also turned down reports of Jose quitting the Rajya Sabha membership before joining the LDF. “In the past, various leaders had retained their parliamentary positions while switching political allegiance. There is no need for Jose to relinquish RS membership while moving to the LDF,” said the Jose faction leader.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF KC(M) Jose K Mani
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp