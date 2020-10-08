Seat sharing hits talks with LDF, KC(M) on back foot

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With various Kerala Congress parties set to celebrate their 56th formation day on Thursday, reports over the entry of Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) into the LDF has started doing the rounds.Jose has called an online meeting of his party’s steering committee members on the formation day to discuss future plans.

However, Jose camp leaders turned down the possibilities for making any formal announcement with regard to aligning with the LDF on Friday. It is learnt that the party is yet to come to an understanding with the LDF over sharing of local body seats, especially in Kottayam in the upcoming election, which is preventing the KC(M)from coming out with an open decision.Though Jose camp is learnt to have handed over a list of seats in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki in which the party wants to contest in the local body election, the coalition partners in the LDF couldn’t come to a consensus in this regard.

“Preliminary talks with CPM have commenced with regard to sharing of seats in local body elections. For instance, KC(M) had contested in 11 divisions in the Kottayam district panchayat while it was part of the UDF in the previous election. Taking into account our upper hand in Kottayam district, we have demanded the same number of seats from the LDF. We hope the LDF would respond favourably to our demands,” said a prominent leader with the Jose faction.

However, coalition partners are reluctant to hand over their seats to Jose putting the CPM in a difficult situation. It is learnt that the Jose faction is waiting to arrive at an understanding with the LDF over seats before making any announcements. “Party leaders and cadre are almost prepared to work with the LDF. However, there is no urgency on announcing the decision immediately as the timing of the local body election is still unclear,” said the Jose faction leader.

Jose camp leaders also turned down reports of Jose quitting the Rajya Sabha membership before joining the LDF. “In the past, various leaders had retained their parliamentary positions while switching political allegiance. There is no need for Jose to relinquish RS membership while moving to the LDF,” said the Jose faction leader.