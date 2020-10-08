STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Time not yet ripe to reopen bars, decides Kerala government amid COVID-19 spike

Though the excise department was in favour of reopening bars and submitted a proposal to this effect, the health and police departments expressed concern that it would increase the spread of COVID-19

Published: 08th October 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

liquor, liquor stores

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided not to open bars in the state for the time being considering the rise in COVID-19 cases. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided against reopening bars and wine parlours immediately.

Bar owners came up with a request to reopen them after the government allowed dining in at restaurants as part of Unlock-5. Though the excise department was in favour of reopening bars and submitted a proposal to this effect, the health and police departments expressed concern that it would increase the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The daily COVID-19 cases crossed 10,000 in the state on Wednesday.

The retail sale of liquor through the counters of bars will continue. Though the state government was in favour of reopening bars in the beginning, the spike in COVID-19 cases forced it to postpone the idea for a while. The meeting was attended by excise commissioners and senior officials from various departments. 

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala bars COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp