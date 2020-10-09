Chargesheet underlines Pinarayi-Swapna Suresh link: BJP

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The chargesheet submitted by the ED in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case underlines the link between Swapna Suresh and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said K Surendran, BJP state president. “It is shocking that even 24 hours on since the ED submitted the chargesheet, the chief minister has not publicly commented on the issue. If the CM doesn’t shed his silence, it will be seen as his admission,” said Surendran.