Directors of Unitac, Sane Ventures met Sivasankar, Swapna tells ED

Swapna advised Unitac Builders managing director Santhosh Eapen to meet Sivasankar in the lead up to finalising the contract for the project.

Published: 09th October 2020 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh after she was arrested by the National Investigation Agency. (Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the Kerala Government has attempted to wash its hands of the Life Mission housing project in Wadakkanchery following a CBI probe into the violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulations Act, the gold smuggling case accused, Swapna Suresh, has made contradictory revelations including the involvement of chief minister’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar. In her statement to Enforcement Directorate, (ED) Swapna revealed that the directors of Unitac Builders and Sane Ventures — agencies awarded contracts for the project — had met Sivasankar. 

Swapna advised Unitac Builders managing director Santhosh Eapen to meet Sivasankar in the lead up to finalising the contract for the project. The chargesheet filed by ED in the gold smuggling case stated: “She told Santhosh Eapen to meet Sivasankar, through whom he can get connected to CEO, Life Mission, and get the necessary approval to begin construction work and got the approval.” 

CBI will summon Sivasankar for interrogation. The agency had earlier recorded the statements of Life Mission CEO U V Jose and Eapen. The latter admitted that work was started with the permission of Life Mission and Wadakkanchery municipality. Sivapriya Santhosh, the Wadakkanchery municipal chairperson, had also stated that Life Mission was given permission for construction activities. 

M Sivasankar Swapna Suresh gold smuggling case
