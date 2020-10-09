STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fishermen leader T Peter passes away

T Peter, among the more prominent leaders of the fishing community in thecountry, died of Covid-19 in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Published: 09th October 2020 02:19 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T Peter, among the more prominent leaders of the fishing community in thecountry, died of Covid-19 in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. He was 62. Ever in the forefront of organising traditional fishermen to protect their rights and to conserve the marine ecosystem, Peter organised a massive protest in the sea against the proposed shipping corridor in Kollam on September 28 before he developed breathing difficulty. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here a week ago.

“He succumbed to pneumonia and multiple organ failure,” said Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation (KSMTF) president Jackson Pollayil.As a fishermen leader, Peter had been involved in the policy matters affecting the sea and the fishing community over the past three-and-a- half decades. Often, he was the go to leader for the fisheries minister to discuss issues and reach a consensus in the community.

“The fishermen community managed to resist some of the undesired developments orchestrated from administrative and scientific bodies due to the well-organised leadership of Peter,” said Valerian Issac, district president, KSMTF. He had also played a major role in organising fishermen for successful rescue operations in Pathanamthitta and other districts during the 2018 flood. 

