STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling case: Sivasankar comes under CBI scanner

According to the agency, there was clear conspiracy involving government officials behind the project implementation.

Published: 09th October 2020 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar, IT secretary, Kerala

M Sivasankar, former IT secretary, Kerala

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI’s revelation that the MoU signed in the LIFE Mission project was hijacked by M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the chief minister, with the aid of notorious smugglers has left the Kerala government embarrassed. Sources with the CBI said the agency will interrogate Sivasankar based on the deposition of Unitac MD Santhosh Eappen.

According to the agency, there was clear conspiracy involving government officials behind the project implementation. Santhosh Eappen and the representative of Unitac went to the office of Sivasankar to obtain more details of the project as per the direction of Swapna Suresh. Sivasankar in turn called Life Mission CEO U V Jose and Geethu, an officer in charge of the Mission. He had instructed the officers to extend all help to Unitac to implement the project. The CBI said Jose came to know about the deal only when Sivasankar called him to the Secretariat. This was a fraud under the guise of foreign contribution.

In fact, the original project drawn up by the Habitat had proposed to construct 203 apartments. However, Santhosh Eappen wanted it to be reduced to 100 so that he could pay the huge kickbacks demanded by Swapna Suresh. However, the project was later revised raising the number of apartments to 140 after discussion with the LIFE Mission officials. Santhosh Eappen told Swapna that as the number of apartments to be built was increased, he will not be able to pay huge amounts as commission. Then they decided to reduce the commission from 30% to 26%. Swapna informed them that 20 per cent will go to the Consulate General and six per cent for her.

‘No life mission official named in FIR’
The CBI contended that it did not name any officer of the LIFE Mission in its FIR. The investigation is progressing. The officials might become accused or principal witnesses in the case. At this juncture, it is too early to say whether Jose would be arraigned as accused or made a principal witness. According to the CBI, if they wanted to harass and pick up anybody, it would have arrested Jose. “Only the guilty will be booked,” the CBI submitted.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Sivasankar gold smuggling case CBI
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp