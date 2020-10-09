LIFE Mission: Vigilance quizzes UV Jose for 5 hours

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Thursday interrogated UV Jose, Chief Executive, LIFE Mission, for about five hours here in connection with the alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act in the mission’s project at Wadakkanchery. Jose was grilled by the CBI in the same case earlier.

During interrogation, he reportedly told the sleuths that M Sivasankar, the disgraced former principal secretary to the chief minister, had asked him to extend all possible help to Unitac Company in the housing project. He is also believed to have told Vigilance officials he had seen the Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) -- that has the LIFE Mission and UAE Red Crescent and the private builder as its signatories -- which was signed during the morning on the day the agreement was inked.

However, U V Jose said initially he didn’t have any knowledge of the agreement between the two agencies and Red Crescent in connection with the deal. According to the LIFE Mission Chief Executive, he came to know about the sub-contract only after the Unitac submitted the plan for the project.