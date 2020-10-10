Biggest COVID-19 spike in Kerala with 11,755 fresh cases, 23 more succumb to virus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike COVID-19 spike, with 11,755 fresh cases. Of these, 10,471 contracted the virus through local transmission while the source of infection is unknown for 952 cases.

A total of 116 health workers tested positive on Saturday. Also, 23 deaths were confirmed on the day. Currently 95,918 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 66,228 samples were tested. Raising concerns, the test positivity rate has gone up in the state and stood at 17.74 per cent.

The state also recorded 7,570 recoveries.

During a briefing on the COVID data for the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested more doctors, health workers and voluntary workers to join the COVID brigade. The two months of October and November will be crucial for the state, he said.

The government is also planning a project under the Education Department to make children 'Break the Chain' ambassadors to create awareness on COVID control measures.

In Thiruvananthapuram, more women have tested positive for the virus, said the Chief Minister.