STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LIFE Mission scam: CBI presents case diary in HC

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Anil Akkara filed a counter affidavit opposing the petition.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

LIFE mission project

A housing colony built as part of the LIFE mission (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation probing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violations in the LIFE Mission project scam on Friday presented the case diary in a sealed cover in the Kerala High Court. The CBI had earlier sought permission to produce the case diary for the court’s examination before it passes its verdict on the petitions filed by the state government and Santhosh Eappen, MD of Unitac Builders, seeking to quash the FIR registered by the agency.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Anil Akkara filed a counter affidavit opposing the petition. The affidavit stated that the UAE Consulate has no authority to float tenders for works on behalf of the UAE Red Crescent Authority for construction of the apartment complex and health centre at Wadakkanchery agreed to be constructed with the Red Crescent’s financial aid for LIFE Mission.

Unitac had claimed in the writ petition that the company participated in a tender floated by the UAE Consulate and the two agreements were executed after meeting the authority in person. Eappen’s contention that Unitac Builders and Sane Ventures received payments from the fund provided by the Red Crescent on August 1, 2019 and August 2, 2019 reveals that the amounts were received the next day after the agreement was signed. These payments cannot be stated to be in lieu of any services rendered by the two companies to the consulate or Red Crescent. 

Akkara said Eappen’s claim in the plea that Rs 3.80 crore of the payments received by the companies were paid to UAE Consulate official Khalid was not true and it was cooked up to cover up the illegal transactions made by the companies with the foreign contribution received by it. The alleged payment made by the firms to ISOMONK Trading Company is violative of the FCRA provisions, he said. 

The allegation in the petition that one of the iPhones purchased by the petitioner as demanded by Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case, was presented to Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala was politically motivated and unconnected with the subject matter of the petition, he added.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIFE Mission scam CBI
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp