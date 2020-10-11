Kerala sees new record in Covid cases, TPR; October-November critical

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala which was once a model for Covid management at the national level is fast turning into one with the highest daily case burden. With the state’s test positivity rate (TPR) touching an alarming all-time high of 17.46 pc, experts indicate that the state would have to deal with an uptick in cases and deaths in the coming days. As case numbers continue to climb, Kerala on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 infections with 11,755 fresh cases, thus overtaking Maharashtra which recorded 11,416 new Coronavirus cases on the day.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that October and November will be critical for the state in terms of infection transmission and deaths induced by the same. Experts warned that the only inference from a high TPR and high population density is that the mortality rate could go up. “The case trend is alarming. With a high population density, high proportion of elderly population, a large number of chronic liver disease patients and diabetes/hypertension case burden in the state, high hospitalisation and mortality rates could be possible,” said Dr Anup Warrier, head, infectious diseases and infection control, Aster DM Healthcare. He added that the next few weeks will be crucial to the state.

Briefing the media, the chief minister demanded adherence to ‘break the chain’ practices and enrolment of more doctors, health experts and volunteers to the Covid brigade. The chief minister also forewarned of the risk involved in maintaining an attitude of ‘let Covid get infected and recover’ citing the complications left by the virus. “The test positivity rate (TPR) is above 10% in the state. This is despite an increase in testing of samples. What this means is that the cases will continue to rise. The other thing that the state will have to remain cautious is its population density.

If the virus is allowed to spread, cases and deaths will spike,” he said. Going by its population density (859 persons per sq km) the state has fared better so far. Compared to neighbouring Tamil Nadu (555) and Karnataka (319) - both had total cases crossing the six lakh mark and deaths touching 10,000 mark - the state has performed better. This consistency should be maintained, said the chief minister. Earlier, stressing the need for experienced hands in managing Covid- 19, the chief minister made a plea for enrolment to the Covid brigade. Kerala surpassed Karnataka and Maharashtra in terms of daily case spike.On Saturday, Karnataka has 10,517 fresh cases, Maharashtra 11,416 cases.

Six districts record more than 1,000 cases

T’Puram: The state on Saturday recorded its biggest single-day spike yet of 11,755 Covid-19 cases, pushing the active case tally to 95,918. The Covid death toll rose to 978 with 23 more succumbing to the infection on the day. Six districts recorded more than 1,000 cases -- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kollam. Among the newly infected, 10,471 contracted the disease through local transmission. Meanwhile, 7,570 people recovered from the infection on the day.

The chief minister said that the number of women testing positive for the infection in the capital district was going up. He said women were visiting malls and markets in large numbers. “It has been noted that in Malappuram, dialysis patients were denied treatment after some turned positive. There are also complaints of hospitals charging exorbitant rates and denying treatment at dialysis centres, including private ones. Stringent action will be initiated against such institutions soon,” said the chief minister

Chief minister highlights post-Covid complications

Highlighting the scars that Covid could leave, the chief minister said that studies have shown that among 30% of those who recovered from the virus, post- Covid complications are a reality. He also added that, of these, 10 per cent had to deal with serious complications. “It will be unwise to have an attitude that it’s better to get infected with Covid. The key is to prevent any chances of getting infected. It is considered that, compared with adults, children had fewer complications. But for them also there is this dreaded multisystem inflammatory syndrome. All these could be kept at bay if everyone wears facemasks, wash their hands and use sanitisers,” he said.