Charges against Bhagyalakshmi: Police to seek legal opinion

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The immediate arrest of dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and other activists in connection with manhandling of YouTuber Vijay P Nair is unlikely as the police were told to re-examine the non-bailable offences invoked against them.

The three accused in the case have absconded after the additional sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram dismissed their anticipatory bail petitions on Friday. According to police, they will seek a legal opinion on the offences charged against them.

Divya V Gopinath, DCP, Thiruvananthapuram City police, told TNIE that the police need to seek a legal opinion on the offences charged against the trio as some of the charges are a bit exaggerated. “For instance, Section 392 (Robbery) charged against them is unlikely to stand as they took the laptops and other devices from his room and handed it over to police. Similarly, we need to have a detailed check on the cases charged.

The investigation is in progress and it will not affect the case anymore,” Divya said. The Thampanoor police are probing the case. The three accused are likely to file an appeal in the HC seeking anticipatory bail on Monday itself.