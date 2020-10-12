STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Charges against Bhagyalakshmi: Police to seek legal opinion

The three accused in the case have absconded after the additional sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram dismissed their anticipatory bail petitions on Friday.

Published: 12th October 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi (Facebook/Bhagya Lakshmi)

Malayalam dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi (Facebook/Bhagya Lakshmi)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The immediate arrest of dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and other activists in connection with manhandling of YouTuber Vijay P Nair is unlikely as the police were told to re-examine the non-bailable offences invoked against them.

The three accused in the case have absconded after the additional sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram dismissed their anticipatory bail petitions on Friday. According to police, they will seek a legal opinion on the offences charged against them. 

Divya V Gopinath, DCP, Thiruvananthapuram City police, told TNIE that the police need to seek a legal opinion on the offences charged against the trio as some of the charges are a bit exaggerated. “For instance, Section 392 (Robbery) charged against them is unlikely to stand as they took the laptops and other devices from his room and handed it over to police. Similarly, we need to have a detailed check on the cases charged. 

The investigation is in progress and it will not affect the case anymore,” Divya said.  The Thampanoor police are probing the case. The three accused are likely to file an appeal in the HC seeking anticipatory bail on Monday itself. 

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagyalakshmi YouTuber assault case
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp