STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pala an apple of discord between Jose K Mani, LDF

KC(M) faction’s entry into the front likely to be delayed after NCP leader Mani C Kappen and Jose lock horns over the seat publicly

Published: 12th October 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Pala MLA Mani C Kappen

Pala MLA Mani C Kappen

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the Kerala Congress Jose Mani faction’s entry into the ruling LDF camp all but formalised, the Pala assembly seat has become the bone of contention between the party and the NCP, an existing constituent of the LDF.

However, the Jose faction’s entry into the LDF is likely to be delayed after NCP leader and Pala MLA Mani C Kappen and KC(M) leader Jose K Mani publicly locked horns over Pala on Sunday.

Kappen, who confirmed that the LDF state leadership has not held any discussion on inducting the Jose faction into the coalition, said demanding the seats of NCP sitting MLAs is not fair. “LDF wrested Pala  from the UDF after a long drawn fight.

It was the result of efforts going back 53 years— 15 of which were led by me— that I managed to win the seat on my fourth attempt aided by the collective efforts of the LDF. If Pala was considered as the wife of K M Mani, Pala is my heart and soul and I will not give it up. People of Pala had given me their mandate and I will move ahead keeping this in mind,” Kappen said.

Meanwhile, Jose K Mani, who downplayed  discussions over Pala seat, dropped clear hints that the Pala seat won’t be compromised in lieu of his party’s entry into the LDF. “It was K M Mani, who made Pala a sentimental thing and much more than a mere name. It is good to see others sharing the sentiment,” Jose said. But Jose said the discussions ahead of the KC(M) announcing its political stance, are irrelevant.

A final decision on the party’s entry into a coalition will be taken within days. I think there is no need to respond to imaginary discussions about seats before that,” he said. N Jayaraj, MLA, a prominent leader of Jose faction, also joined the chorus.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pala assembly seat LDF
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp