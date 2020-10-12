Pala an apple of discord between Jose K Mani, LDF

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the Kerala Congress Jose Mani faction’s entry into the ruling LDF camp all but formalised, the Pala assembly seat has become the bone of contention between the party and the NCP, an existing constituent of the LDF.

However, the Jose faction’s entry into the LDF is likely to be delayed after NCP leader and Pala MLA Mani C Kappen and KC(M) leader Jose K Mani publicly locked horns over Pala on Sunday.

Kappen, who confirmed that the LDF state leadership has not held any discussion on inducting the Jose faction into the coalition, said demanding the seats of NCP sitting MLAs is not fair. “LDF wrested Pala from the UDF after a long drawn fight.

It was the result of efforts going back 53 years— 15 of which were led by me— that I managed to win the seat on my fourth attempt aided by the collective efforts of the LDF. If Pala was considered as the wife of K M Mani, Pala is my heart and soul and I will not give it up. People of Pala had given me their mandate and I will move ahead keeping this in mind,” Kappen said.

Meanwhile, Jose K Mani, who downplayed discussions over Pala seat, dropped clear hints that the Pala seat won’t be compromised in lieu of his party’s entry into the LDF. “It was K M Mani, who made Pala a sentimental thing and much more than a mere name. It is good to see others sharing the sentiment,” Jose said. But Jose said the discussions ahead of the KC(M) announcing its political stance, are irrelevant.

A final decision on the party’s entry into a coalition will be taken within days. I think there is no need to respond to imaginary discussions about seats before that,” he said. N Jayaraj, MLA, a prominent leader of Jose faction, also joined the chorus.