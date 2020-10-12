Reopening of schools not possible now due to situation in state: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though online education can never be an alternative for normal classroom based instruction, reopening of schools cannot be done at this juncture, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.



He added that classroom-based education can be resumed without any delay at short notice. "But we cannot do that now, taking into account the current situation in the state. We will have to wait for some more time," the Chief Minister said.



The Chief Minister's clarification on school reopening came during the programme to officially declare Kerala as the first state in the public education sector to become completely digital.



Pinarayi made the declaration following the completion of the state's ambitious hi-tech school project. Under the project, hi-tech labs have been set up for classes one to seven and around 45,000 classrooms from classes eight to 12 have been converted to hi-tech classrooms.