Jose K Mani says his Kerala Congress (M) faction will join Left camp, quits Rajya Sabha

Abhilash Chandran and Arun M By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Ending months-long political suspense, Jose K Mani announced his party’s decision to join the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Wednesday, triggering yet another realignment in Kerala politics.Though the contours of the deal between the Kerala Congress (M) and the LDF were not made public, sources told TNIE that top CPM leaders have promised Jose the Pala constituency, which is now held by Mani C Kappen of the NCP, a Left ally, in next year’s assembly polls. In return, Jose would quit the Rajya Sabha seat on “moral grounds” as he had won it as a nominee of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in 2018. The LDF, with its current strength in the assembly, can wrest the RS seat.

Senior Congress leader and KPCC vice-president Joseph Vazhakkan accused Jose of “selling” UDF’s RS seat to get the Pala seat. “The assembly term is till May 2021. So, as per the rule, the RS election has to be held for this lone vacancy within six months. And this is the deal,” he said.

MP Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress

(M) having a word with party leader Jose K Mani

as Roshy Augustine, MLA, looks on during a

press conference in Kottayam on Wednesday |

Vishnu Prathap

Sources said though the CPM leaders told Jose that it will first hold discussions with CPI, NCP and other Left allies before giving a concrete promise on the Pala seat, the KC(M) leader apparently said he could not wait any further as more and more leaders from his side were leaving the party to join the UDF or the P J Joseph faction due to the uncertainty. Addressing a news conference in Kottayam, Jose, however, said that no talks were held with Left leaders prior to his announcement.

CPM’s plan to allot Pala to Jose may annoy NCP

“We have made our stance clear (to work with LDF). Now, it’s up to the LDF to respond and then we will discuss further moves,” said Jose K Mani. The CPM’s plan to allot the Pala constituency to Jose may annoy Left ally NCP, especially Kappen, who won the seat on his fourth attempt, in the byelections held last year following the death of K M Mani, the KC(M) founder and Jose’s father. “A section of NCP leaders, including Kappen, may leave the LDF.

But CPM leaders are of a view that a faction led by minister A K Saseendran will remain with the front,” said a source, adding that the Left hopes to make inroads into the Christian belt, especially in Kottayam and Idukki districts, through the alliance with Jose’s KC-M. Chief Minister and CPM politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan said: “The KC(M)’s decision to work alongside the LDF will create a strong impact on Kerala politics. This is also the beginning of the end of UDF.” Sources said a decision on the number of seats for the KC(M) in the assembly elections will be decided only later.

“Everything will depend on the performance of the LDF in the upcoming local body polls,” said a leader. It is nearly after four decades that the KC(M) is returning to the Left camp. The KC(M) had joined the LDF in 1979 along with A K Antony-led Congress (U), but returned to the UDF in 1981. Responding to Jose’s decision, the rival KC(M) faction leader P J Joseph said Jose was joining hands with the group that had hunted down his father. “Jose left the UDF on his own by raising false allegations and now he looks to join those who prevented his father from presenting the state budget. Worse still, he is joining them without any understanding over the Pala and Kanjirappally seats,” Joseph added.

Ask MLAs, MP too to resign: Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala demanded the Jose faction relinquish the Kottayam LS seat and the Kanjirapally & Idukki assembly seats after Jose cited moral grounds as reason to quit RS seat Rumours are rife that Mani C Kappen had met Ramesh Chennithala and the Congress has offered him the Pala seat