Pilgrimage amid Covid woes: Virtual Q booking full in 2 hrs

TDB president N Vasu said that only those pilgrims who applied through Virtual Q system and received tokens will be allowed to proceed to Sabarimala from Nilakkal.

Published: 14th October 2020 04:31 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Within two hours of opening, the Virtual Q booking system for darshan at Sabarimala temple was closed after allotting slots for 1,250 pilgrims who had applied online seeking permission to offer prayers during the monthly five-day poojas beginning on October 16.Police officials said that online booking was opened on Sunday and was closed within two hours after giving tokens to the allotted number of pilgrims. “Only a maximum of 250 devotees are allowed daily when the temple opens on October 16,” an official said.

TDB president N Vasu said that only those pilgrims who applied through Virtual Q system and received tokens will be allowed to proceed to Sabarimala from Nilakkal. “We are putting in place strict Covid safety protocol when the temple is opened for the monthly poojas,” he said.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also lauded the Virtual Q system used for booking darshan at Sabarimala. In his daily media briefing on Tuesday, he said that the success of Virtual Q shows the acceptance of the system among the pilgrims. “We will also rely on the Virtual Q system for darsan booking during the coming annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala,” he added.

TDB officials said police personnel will conduct surveillance en route from Pampa to Sannidhanam to ensure that pilgrims adhere to safety protocol. Additional regulations will be put in place to prevent any sort of crowding in front of the sanctum sanctorum. Police officials said a Covid-19 negative test result, that too taken 48 hours before reaching Pampa, was mandatory for the pilgrims.

Those who fail to carry the Covid test results should undergo a test at the base camp at Nilakkal. Pilgrims coming from other states should also register on covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in. for reaching the temple. Devotees from BPL category should carry Ayushman Bharat card for free test and medical care.KAP 5th Battalion Commandant K Radhakrishnan has been posted as the police special officer and Pathanamthitta district police chief will assist the special officer in deploying police personnel for duty. 

