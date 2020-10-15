Bumpy road ahead for Jose K Mani and team

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even though KC(M) leader Jose K Mani announced his faction’s decision to join hands with the LDF here on Wednesday, Jose is expected to surmount a slew of hurdles before entering the LDF formally. While LDF and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have welcomed his announcement, it is unclear whether Jose would be inducted in LDF before the upcoming local body election. As per sources, CPM’s assurance to CPI is that Jose would be inducted into LDF only on the basis of his faction’s performance in the local body polls.

The first major challenge before Jose is to show his strength during the elections at least in Kottayam district, considered the party’s stronghold. Though there are reports that Jose, who quit the Rajya Sabha seat awarded by the UDF, will get the same berth from the LDF, no formal announcement has been made by the Left leadership.

The LDF is yet to take a decision on assembly seat allocation to Jose faction. Jose has hinted that Pala won’t be compromised while joining LDF. It is learnt that LDF has also not given any assurance on Kanjirappally constituency, the sitting seat of Jose faction leader N Jayaraj. All this will depend on the outcome of local body polls, expected to be held in November or December.

Another challenge

Keeping the grassroots-level workers in his fold is another challenge for Jose as pro-UDF minded activists in various local bodies have quit the party to join the rival faction led by P J Joseph.