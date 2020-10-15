STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bumpy road ahead for Jose K Mani and team

The first major challenge before Jose is to show his strength during the elections at least in Kottayam district, considered the party’s stronghold.

Published: 15th October 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even though KC(M) leader Jose K Mani announced his faction’s decision to join hands with the LDF here on Wednesday, Jose is expected to surmount a slew of hurdles before entering the LDF formally. While LDF and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have welcomed his announcement, it is unclear whether Jose would be inducted in LDF before the upcoming local body election. As per sources, CPM’s assurance to CPI is that Jose would be inducted into LDF only on the basis of his faction’s performance in the local body polls.

The first major challenge before Jose is to show his strength during the elections at least in Kottayam district, considered the party’s stronghold. Though there are reports that Jose, who quit the Rajya Sabha seat awarded by the UDF, will get the same berth from the LDF, no formal announcement has been made by the Left leadership.

The LDF is yet to take a decision on assembly seat allocation to Jose faction. Jose has hinted that Pala won’t be compromised while joining LDF. It is learnt that LDF has also not given any assurance on Kanjirappally constituency, the sitting seat of Jose faction leader N Jayaraj. All this will depend on the outcome of local body polls, expected to be held in November or December.

Another challenge 
Keeping the grassroots-level workers in his fold is another challenge for Jose as pro-UDF minded activists in various local bodies have quit the party to join the rival faction led by P J Joseph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KC(M) Jose K Mani
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp