Kerala may reconsider use of HCQ for COVID-19 treatment after reports of side effects

"Patients in the HCQ group had a greater risk of death from cardiac causes," says a study by the Recovery Collaborative Group

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is currently being used to treat high-risk patients with COVID-19. But a change is on the cards as the state is considering amending its treatment guidelines by excluding HCQ.

The reconsideration is in the light of emerging studies on the effects of HCQ in hospitalised patients with COVID-19.
The health department is examining reports of HCQ-induced serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues. It is also reviewing a study report that appeared in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) which highlighted that HCQ is not an effective treatment for hospitalised patients with COVID-19.

"The state is using HCQ for treating SARS-CoV-2 infection among the high-risk population as per the direction of the National Taskforce for COVID-19 constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research. But in the light of findings of its side effects, it will be examined whether to continue with HCQ use or not," said a senior official of the health department.

It is learnt that the health department is mainly considering the findings made by the Recovery Collaborative Group and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on HCQ's side effects.

The Recovery Collaborative Group published its findings on HCQ on Thursday. According to it, the results suggest that patients in the HCQ group were less likely to be discharged from the hospital alive within 28 days than those in the usual care group.

"Patients in the HCQ group had a greater risk of death from cardiac causes. Also, the results suggest that the patients who received hydroxychloroquine had a longer duration of hospitalisation," says the study.

Meanwhile, the FDA in July stated that HCQ might trigger complications including blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries and liver problems and failure.

Dr Aravind R, head of infectious diseases department, Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, said HCQ is effective if given early in the disease course, but it has no role when administered late.

Aravind, who is also a member of the state medical board for COVID-19, added, "A slew of studies for and against HCQ are there in the public domain and the state has adopted a guarded approach based on its experience."

