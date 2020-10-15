'Ultimate power of love': Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboodiri passes away at 94

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Renowned Malayalam poet and Jnanpith winner Mahakavi Akkitham Achuthan Namboodiri passed away on Thursday. He was 94. Akkitham, who was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday evening, breathed his last at around 8:10 am, his close relatives said.

He had been admitted to the intensive care unit after he developed urinary problems along with liver and lung infections. He had been unconscious ever since his admission.

Born on March 18, 1926, at Amettikara in Palakkad's Kumaranelloor village to Akkitham Vasudevan Namboodiri and Chekoor Parvathy Antharjanam, Akkitham learnt Sanskrit, music and astrology in his childhood itself.

He was a student of the Government high school in Kumaranelloor and was two years elder to fellow literateur MT Vasudevan Nair, a novelist and another Jnanpith winner from Kerala, who also studied in the same school.

A philosopher-poet, he believed in the ultimate power of love. He advocated for a universal love towards everything that exists in Nature, a sort of leitmotif that resonates all throughout his poetic creations.

The nonagenarian’s well-known works were recently translated into English by bilingual writer and poet PKN Panicker and published as 'Selected Poems of Akkitham - from God’s Own Country'.

He had donned multiple roles of that of a writer, journalist and editor. In 2008, he had bagged the Ezhuthachan award and in 2017 he was conferred the Padma Shri. He had authored 47 books which included poetry, drama, short story, essays and translations. Jnanpith recognition came late for Akkitham, who conferred the coveted honour last year, becoming the sixth Malayalee to win the award from Kerala.

Akkitham had introduced modernity into Malayalam poetry when in 1952 he had penned the work 'Irupatham Nootandile Ithihasam'. This work had many admirers as well as a host of critics, who felt it was against Communism.

Recently while presenting the award at his house in Kumaraenlloor three weeks ago at a virtual function, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had commented "Irupathaam Nootandile Ithihasam" of Akkitham was not against Communism as propagated by political adversaries.

It was a wrong perception. Why cannot the book "Kudiozhikkal" of Vylopally and "Irupatham Nootandile Ithihasam" be extrapolated as one of constructive criticism by Left-leaning writers asked the Chief Minister. The book reflected how much Akkitham loathed the exploitative class, the Chief Minister added.

His first guru was Achutha Warrier. From the age of 8 years to 12 years, he learnt the Rig Veda, the ancient Indian religions collection of Vedic Sanskrit hymns, from his father. Later, he studied Sanskrit and astrology from Kodakatt Shankunni Nambisan.

As a member of the Yogakshema Sabha in Thrissur, he functioned for the reforms within the Namboodiri community. He was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi. From 1946-49, he served as the personal secretary of the then leaders of the Yogakshema sabha like VT Bhattathiripad, EMS Namboodiripad and OMC Narayanan Namboodiripad.

At the age of 14 years, his guru was Unnikrishna Menon of Thrikandiyoor kalam from whom he learnt English and Maths. He mastered the Kalidasa poems from TP Kunhukuttan Nambiar and Tamil from the social reformer VT Bhattathiripad.

He completed his high school studies from the Government high school, Kumaranelloor. Though he joined the Zamorins college, Kozhikode. For his intermediate course, he could not complete it.

His passion was for music and painting. Akkitham started writing from the age of 8 years. He was a follower of the writers like Edassery, Balamani Amma, Nallappat Narayana Menon, Kuttikrishna Marar, V.T. Bhattahtiripad, etc which honed his language skills in writing.

From 1946 to 1949, he was the publisher of the monthly "Unninamboodiri". He was the assistant editor of Mangalodayam monthly and Yogakshemam weekly. From 1956 June to 1985 April he worked in the Kozhikode and Thrissur stations of All India Radio. He retired as editor in 1985.

He had served as director of Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarna Sangham, Kottayam ( 1973-76), vice president of the Kerala Sahitya Academy ( 1974-77), vice president of the Samskara Bharathi, Agra ( 1986-96), president of the Thapasya Kala Sahitya Vedi ( 1984-99), President of the Vallathol Education Trust, Shukapuram ( from 1989 ), president of the Edassery Memorial Committee, Ponnani (from 1985), vice president of the Changampuzha Memorial Committee, Kochi) from 1995).

From 1950-52 he was secretary and president from 1953-54 of the Kendra Kala Samithi based in Ponnani. This Samithi had a big role to play in promoting drama in Kerala. It later developed into the Malabar Kendra Kala Samithi.

His wife was Sreedvi Antharjanam and children, Parvathy, Indira, Vasudevan, Sreeja, Leela and Narayanan. Noted artist and sculptor Akkitham Narayanan who was based in Paris was his brother.

He also strived to promote Veda by associating with the Vedapatashalas of Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kadavallur. He was one of the main organizers of the Yagnams held in Panjal, Thrivuananthapuram and Kundur from 1974-88. In 1947 he had participated in the Paliyam satyagraha against untouchability.

He had bagged the senior fellowship from 1978-82 for undertaking research on the life and works of Gandhiji. He had also translated the Srimad Bhagavatham in Malayalam in 1999.

Works: His works include Idinju Pollinju Lokam, Oru Kulla Munthirinja, Oru Kudunna Nilavu, Manasakhiyude Pookal, Madhuvidu, Arangettam, Manoradham, Venakallinte katha, Kadambin Pookal, Sanchairkal, Manasa pooja, Nimisha Kshethram, Panchavarna Killigal (collection of poems), Irupatham Nootandinte Ithihasam, Balidarshanam, Kuthirna Mannu, Dharmasooryan, Desha Sevika, Ee Etathi Nuniye Parayu ( drama), Avathalangal, Kakkapuligal (collection of short stories) , Upanayanam and Samavarthanam ( collection of essays).

Earlier, he had bagged the Kendra Sahitya Academy award, Kerala Sahitya Academy award, Odakuzhal award, Asan award, Vallathol award and finally now the Jnanapeetom Award.