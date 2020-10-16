STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Akkitham, the poet who preached universal love

Celebrated Malayalam poet and Jnanpith award winner Mahakavi Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passed away in Thrissur on Thursday.

Published: 16th October 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri 18 mar 1926 l 15 oct 2020

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Celebrated Malayalam poet and Jnanpith award winner Mahakavi Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passed away in Thrissur on Thursday. Akkitham, 94, breathed his last at a private hospital around 8am. Beset with age-related issues for some time, he was admitted to the intensive care unit on Tuesday night after developing urinary, liver and lung infections. He was in a state of coma since. Akkitham, known as a philosopher-poet, believed in the ultimate power of love.

He advocated universal love towards everything that exists in nature, a sort of leitmotif that resonates throughout his poetic creations. The nonagenarian’s well-known works were recently translated into English by bilingual writer and poet P K N Panicker and published as ‘Selected Poems of Akkitham - From God’s Own Country’. He donned multiple roles of writer, journalist and editor. In 2008, he bagged the Ezhuthachan award and, in 2017, he was conferred with the Padma Shri. He authored 47 books -- poetry, plays, short stories, essays and translations.

The Jnanpith recognition came late for Akkitham. He was selected for the coveted honour last year, thus becoming the sixth Malayalam literary figure to win the award. Born on March 18, 1926, at Amettikara in Palakkad’s Kumaranelloor village to Akkitham Vasudevan Namboodiri and Chekoor Parvathy Antharjanam, he learnt Sanskrit, music and astrology in his childhood.

He was a student of the Government High School in Kumaranelloor and was two years senior to M T Vasudevan Nair, fellow litterateur, novelist and another Jnanpith winner from Kerala, at the same school. Though he joined the Zamorin’s College, Kozhikode, for the intermediate course, he could not complete it.

Poet who introaduced modernism
Akkitham introduced modernism into Malayalam poetry when he penned ‘Irupatham Noottandinte Ithihasam’ in 1952. The work had many admirers as well as a host of critics, who felt it was against Communism. Recently, while presenting him the Jnanpith Award at a virtual function, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan commented that Akkitham’s ‘Irupatham Noottandinte Ithihasam’ was not against Communism as propagated by political adversaries.

“It was a wrong perception. Why can’t Vylopilly’s book ‘Kudiyozhikkal’ and ‘Irupatham Noottandinte Ithihasam’ be extrapolated as one of constructive criticism by Left-leaning writers?” asked the CM. The book reflected how much Akkitham loathed the exploitative class, Pinarayi added. Akkitham was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi. His first guru was Achutha Warrier.

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri 18 mar 1926  l 15 oct 2020

Birth place: Kumaranelloor, Palakkad
Alma mater: Government High School in Kumaranelloor, Zamorin’s College, Kozhikode
Major works:  Irupatham Noottandinte Ithihasam, Idinju Polinja Lokam, (poetry collections), Balidarshanam, Kuthirna Mannu, Dharmasooryan, Desha Sevika(plays)
honours: Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Padma Shri, Kendra Sahitya Akademi & Kerala Sahitya Akademi awards, Odakuzhal award, Asan award, Vallathol award, Vayalar award and Jnanpith

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akkitham Malayalam poet
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp