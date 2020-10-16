STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Blind prone to road accidents as motorists turn Nelson’s eye

According to him, the blind frequently encounter accidents due to rash driving and unscientific placement of hoardings.

Published: 16th October 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajan R, a visually challenged man, lay dead in a pool of blood after he was hit by an autorickshaw at Vettikavala in Kollam on Thursday, observed as the International White Cane Safety Day. He was walking with the help of a white cane to sell lotteries when the mishap occurred. The White Cane Safety Day is observed to recognise that white canes enable blind people to travel safely and independently. Presence of a person carrying a white cane could give an instant signal to those around to be considerate. But the experience of the visually challenged are different.

“No motorist will stop their vehicle upon seeing a blind person crossing the road,” said secretary of Kerala Federation of the Blind (KFB) Sajeevan C. “Instead, people will either try to dodge around us or startle us by honking. Our society is not aware enough of the consideration they should give to persons with disabilities.”

According to him, the blind frequently encounter accidents due to rash driving and unscientific placement of hoardings. The visually challenged overcome difficulties of visual perception by using touch and feel. Hence the design of roads and buildings also has a major role in navigation. “It is difficult to find a zebra crossing though the laws on disabilities say that engraved tiles should be laid on the road to identify zebra crossings,” he said.

Similarly, the edges of footpaths should have such tiles to enable the touch perception. The presence of sign boards kept without much thought on the footpath also results in accidents. Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (2016) came into force with a mandate to make public places and buildings disabled-friendly in five years. However, the KFB found that not much attention has been given to the design. But there are exceptions, of course. “The Kochi Metro is a fine example of disabled-friendly design. But many government buildings do not even have ramps. Some are unscientifically constructed for the sake of complying with the law,” said Sajeevan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident Blind
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp