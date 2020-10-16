STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona tests positive for COVID, gives birth to healthy baby girl in Kerala

Corona and her brother Coral, aged 24, are the twin children of artist Thomas. He first came up with the name Coral for his son. Later, he looked for a name for his daughter which sounded similar.

KOLLAM: A 24-year-old woman from Kollam, undergoing COVID-19 treatment at Government Medical College Parippally, gave birth to a baby girl here on Thursday night. The hospital authorities said both the mother and baby are fine.

Corona and her brother Coral are the twin children of artist Thomas from Mathilil in Kollam district. Thomas first came up with the name Coral for his son, who is 20 minutes older. Later, he looked for a name for his daughter which sounded similar and that is how he came up with Corona.

"It was 24 years ago. I didn't know anything about Corona or Covid then. I just wanted a name that sounded like my son's name. That's how I came up with the name," said Corona's father Thomas.

Corona's delivery was fixed for October 25. In the meantime, she went to the hospital for a routine pregnancy check-up. Later, as she complained of fever, headache and vomiting, the doctor asked her to take a COVID-19 test, which confirmed that she had the virus.

It is suspected that she contracted it from the hospital when she went there for the checkup. No one else in the family has COVID-19.

Corona is married to Jinu, an expatriate. They also have a five-year-old son Arnab.

