Gold smuggling case: Testing times ahead for NIA

KOCHI: The case related to smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel is unique as multiple agencies are involved in the probe. On Thursday, it also attained the unique distinction of being the first NIA case in which accused persons were granted bail prior to filing of chargesheet. Though NIA has probed over 30 cases since starting a dedicated unit in Kerala, in no case were the accused persons granted bail before the chargesheet was filed.

There are cases like the Kalamassery bus torching incident, in which the accused were granted bail when the first chargesheet was filed by Kerala Police before transferring the case to NIA. “As an experienced lawyer handling NIA cases, I don’t remember any case other than the gold smuggling case in which bail was granted before the chargesheet was filed.

This itself shows that NIA has a weak case attracting Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the history of cases it has probed,” said advocate VT Raghunath.NIA has sought permission to extend the probe for 90 more days as it was affected by Covid-19 outbreak.

HC directs ED not to arrest Sivasankar till October 23

Kochi: The High Court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to arrest M Sivasankar, ex-principal secretary to CM, till October 23 in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The court also asked ED to file a counter affidavit and posted the case on October 23. When the anticipatory bail plea came up for hearing, Sivasankar’s counsel P Vijayabhanu told the court that three agencies are probing various aspects of the gold smuggling case and that he has appeared before them without fail.

CBI moves HC seeking to vacate stay on LIFE Mission probe

Kochi: CBI on Thursday approached the High Court seeking to vacate the stay on the probe into the LIFE Mission deals. On Tuesday, the HC had stayed for two months all further proceedings in the CBI probe against the CEO of LIFE Mission over alleged FCRA violations with respect to the funds received from a foreign sponsor for implementation of a housing project at Wadakkanchery. However, the court allowed the agency to continue the probe against Santhosh Eappen, managing director of Unitac, a private firm that had won the contract to construct the apartment complex.