Pinarayi launches Kerala's first water taxi service in Alappuzha
Published: 16th October 2020 02:55 AM | Last Updated: 16th October 2020 02:55 AM | A+A A-
ALAPPUZHA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the first water taxi service of the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) in Alappuzha on Thursday. He also launched a catamaran boat service capable of carrying 100 people via videoconferencing. “The state is focusing on the completion of the Kovalam-Bekal waterway. It is also planning a project for the development of water transport. It will give new impetus to tourism and pollution-free water transport,” Pinarayi said.