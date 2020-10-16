Pinarayi launches Kerala's first water taxi service in Alappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the first water taxi service of the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) in Alappuzha on Thursday. He also launched a catamaran boat service capable of carrying 100 people via videoconferencing. “The state is focusing on the completion of the Kovalam-Bekal waterway. It is also planning a project for the development of water transport. It will give new impetus to tourism and pollution-free water transport,” Pinarayi said.