'Should have avoided Jose Mani leaving the front,' K Muraleedharan criticises UDF leadership

By Express News Service

In a two pronged criticism, Congress leader K Muraleedharan, said the UDF should have avoided the situation of Kerala Congress (M)’s Jose faction leaving the front.

Even during the time of former chief minister K Karunakaran, no party had deserted the front.

Instead, he was taking more parties into the front. The issue of Jose K Mani could have been resolved through dialogue. Similarly, the Jose faction should also have shown some patience, he said.

“It’s not right to end the 38 year-old relation in the name of dispute over the post of the district panchayat at a time when the tenure of the local body was about to expire in three months. My suggestion is to bring more parties into the UDF when parties like Jose K Mani faction leaves the front. And this suggestion is not aimed at anyone, but to strengthen the front,” he said.

There is already a perception in the minds of the people that the front could not check the exit of parties from the front and more parties leaving the front will affect the morale of the party workers, he said.