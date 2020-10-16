STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Should have avoided Jose Mani leaving the front,' K Muraleedharan criticises UDF leadership

The issue of Jose K Mani could have been resolved through dialogue.

Published: 16th October 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

K Muraleedharan | FIle pic

By Express News Service

In a two pronged criticism, Congress leader K Muraleedharan, said the UDF should have avoided the situation of Kerala Congress (M)’s Jose faction leaving the front.

Even during the time of former chief minister K Karunakaran, no party had deserted the front.

Instead, he was taking more parties into the front. The issue of Jose K Mani could have been resolved through dialogue. Similarly, the Jose faction should also have shown some patience, he said. 

“It’s not right to end the 38 year-old relation in the name of dispute over the post of the district panchayat at a time when the tenure of the local body was about to expire in three months. My suggestion is to bring more parties  into the UDF when parties like Jose K Mani faction leaves the front. And this suggestion is not aimed at anyone, but to strengthen the front,” he said. 

There is already a perception in the minds of the people that the front could not check the exit of parties from the front and more parties leaving the front will affect the morale of the party workers, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Muraleedharan Jose K Mani K Karunakaran UDF Congress Jose Mani faction
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp