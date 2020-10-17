Govt begins tender process for ‘Howrah’ model Ponnani bridge

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Flush with a Rs 289 crore allocation from KIIFB for boosting infrastructure development in Ponnani, the tendering process of the proposed suspension bridge which will come up across the Bharathapuzha connecting Ponnani harbour with Padinharekkara got under way. Modelled on the lines of the iconic Howrah bridge in Kolkata, the one km-long bridge will pass over the estuary where the Bharathapuzha opens out into the Arabian sea.

“The government had in 2018 entrusted the L&T infrastructure with the task of preparing the detailed project report (DPR). It submitted the DPR recently. The government also initiated measures to float a global tender to identify companies to undertake the project,” said a personal staff member of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, who is the Ponnani MLA.