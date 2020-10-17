STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koyilandy girl Aysha bags 12th rank in NEET 2020

She had scored 99.97 percentile in physics, 99.98 percentile in chemistry and 99.99 percentile in biology.

Published: 17th October 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Aysha S

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Aysha S from Koyilandy who always dreamt of studying medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, finally realised her dream by securing the 12th rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2020, results of which were announced on Friday. A student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Koyilandy, Aysha had secured 710 marks out of 720, making it 99.9 total percentile score.

She had scored 99.97 percentile in physics, 99.98 percentile in chemistry and 99.99 percentile in biology. This was Aysha’s second attempt in NEET. Last year, her rank was above 15,000 which left her deeply dissatisfied. She decided to give it another try and underwent rigorous training at ‘Rays’ in Kozhikode. Her father A P Abdul Rassak, employed in the sales sector in the UAE, says he’s proud of his daughter who had toiled hard. According to him, this is

Aysha’s first step towards becoming an efficient doctor. “Our family wants her to become a good doctor serving the needy,” he said. In the Plus two examination, Aysha had scored 1182 marks out of the total 1200 and she was the school topper. According to Aysha, English had always proved a tough subject for her.

This was the reason she lost a total of 18 marks, all for the subject of English, in her Plus two examination. Aysha told TNIE, “Though I had followed a strict studying pattern while preparing for NEET , I had made it a point not to miss out on any enjoyment at home. All my teachers have helped me stay focused on what I wanted to do. My parents were my biggest supporters in this journey.”

