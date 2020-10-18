STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Joseph Mar Thoma, head of Kerala's Malankara Mar Thoma Church, passes away at 89

Joseph Mar Thoma's official name was PT Joseph and he had served as Vicar of Ranni, Kozhikode, Kundara, Madras and Thiruvananthapuram parishes.

Published: 18th October 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Malankara Mar Thoma Church head Joseph Mar Thoma

Malankara Mar Thoma Church head Joseph Mar Thoma (Photo| EPS)

By Hareesh Kumar AS
Express News Service

TIRUVALLA (PATHANAMTHITTA): Joseph Mar Thoma, the head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Church, passed away here on Sunday early morning.  He was 89. He has been undergoing treatment at Believers church hospital here for the last two weeks for pancreatic cancer.

Consecrated as the Supreme Head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church on October 2, 2007, Joseph Mar Thoma is known for his compassion and vision.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Joseph Mar Thoma fought against social evils throughout his life. "All through his life, Joseph Mar Thoma charted a different path for the upliftment and empowerment of the backward sections of the society. The work he has done to rehabilitate the children of Mumbai’s red street and the steps he has taken to bring the transgender community to the mainstream will be remembered," the Chief Minister said.

Born on June 27, 1931, as the son of Puthoor Mariamma and Lukochen, Joseph Mar Thoma's official name was PT Joseph and parents called him Baby. He was born in in the Maramon Palakunnath family which was the ancestral home of Abraham Malpan, the father of the reformation of the Malankara Church and the first four Metropolitans of the Mar Thoma Church.

After school education in Kozhencherry St. Thomas High School he graduated from Union Christian College, Aluva. Having dedicated himself to serving the Church, he passed Bachelor of Divinity degree from United Theological College, Bangalore.

He served as Vicar of Ranni, Kozhikode, Kundara, Madras and Thiruvananthapuram parishes. As the Church deputed him, he served as the travelling secretary of the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association for a few years during a crisis in the organization. He got Master of Divinity and Master of Sacred Theology degrees after higher education in Virginia Seminary, Oxford and Canterbury St. Augustin colleges.

The Sabha Prathinidhi Mandalam in its meeting in November 1974 selected him as Episcopa. Joseph Ramban was ordained Joseph Mar Iraneus Episcopa on February 8, 1975.  He was given charge of Kollam - Kottarakara Diocese.

Later he was appointed as the head of the Thiruvananthapuram – Kollam Diocese. In 1988 he took charge of Thiruvananthapuram – Kollam Diocese again. He organized the starting of Ayoor Mar Thoma College of Science and Technology after procuring land near MC Road for the Diocese.

He had served as the vice-president and president of the National Council of Churches. In connection with the 80th Birthday of Metropolitan, Church inaugurated a project for the critically ill cancer/kidney and heart patients irrespective of their caste and religion. Every year the church is disbursing about Rs 50 lakhs for the same. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church Joseph Mar Thoma Joseph Thoma death Sabha Prathinidhi Mandalam Kerala Church
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp