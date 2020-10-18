STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala CPI secretary Kanam meets CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Kodiyeri; Jose entry likely this week

 The CPM seems to have finally succeeded in convincing the CPI leadership on inducting Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction into the Left Front.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM seems to have finally succeeded in convincing the CPI leadership on inducting Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction into the Left Front. The KC(M) is likely to be part of the front this week. Setting aside differences in this regard, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Saturday said Jose K Mani’s entry would be an advantage to LDF. The Left Front is likely to meet on October 22, after the CPI state executive on October 21, and take a final call on KC(M)’s induction into the front. While the CPM wants to induct KC(M) into the front without delay, the CPI is of the view that it can associate with the front for the time being and can be made an LDF constituent after the panchayat elections.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan held bilateral talks with Kanam Rajendran at AKG Centre on Saturday. The CPM is learnt to have conveyed its reasons for hastening its decision to induct the KC(M) into the Left fold. The CPM believes the move will weaken the UDF in central Travancore.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Kanam said aligning with Jose K Mani will benefit the Left Front. The CPI has changed its stance towards KC(M), as Jose changed his stance towards the Left Front, said Kanam. When a party comes forward to accept Left Front’s policies, there’s no reason to oppose the same, observed Kanam. Though there were no official discussions on seat sharing for the Assembly polls, it’s learnt that some sort of preliminary understanding has been worked out in this regard. The CPM is unlikely to ask the CPI to part with Kanjirappally for KC(M).

Kanjirappally MLA N Jayaraj can instead contest from Changanassery, a KC(M) sitting seat won by CF Thomas, who passed away recently. There are indications that LDF may ask Mani C Kappan to contest from Kaduthuruthy instead of Pala.

