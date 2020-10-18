Kerala government guidelines call for using quality glass, signages in buildings

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: Using low-quality transparent glass materials in high rises and residential buildings will no longer be easy as the government has brought in a set of guidelines to ensure public safety. Principal Secretary Bishwanath Sinha issued the guidelines to local bodies in the wake of several accidents owing to use of glass materials in buildings.As per the guidelines, toughened or laminated glass should be used for partitioning rooms or halls. Besides, clear signages and warning stickers should be fixed on glass panels to give an idea to the public.

The guidelines issued to the LSG department also made it mandatory to affix stickers on glass doors directing visitors to push or pull while crossing.“While using glass doors, suggestions mentioned in the guidelines on ‘Use of glass in buildings- Human safety 2015’ should be followed,” the order states.

In June last, a 43-year-old woman had died after she accidentally bumped into a glass door at a bank branch. As she hit the glass door, it broke and a piece pierced into her stomach. The incident that took place at a bank in Perumbavoor is learnt to be the reason behind the government coming out with the guidelines. There were allegations that unsafe annealed glasses are being widely used in residential and commercial buildings.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had asked the government to consider amending building rules to ensure human safety. The court asked the government to come out with a proposal within one month. The court issued the directive while considering a public interest litigation filed by Siddique Babu, a complainant.

New directives

