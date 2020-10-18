Kerala records over 9,000 COVID-19 cases for 4th time in October

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/ VIJAYAWADA: There was further evidence of the Covid contagion’s vice-like grip over the State when the test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 17.32 on Saturday after the daily caseload crossed the 9,000 mark for the fourth time this month. Compared to the national average of 5,576, the cases per million rose to 9,515. Triggering concerns, cases with unknown sources of infection are also climbing up as 1,321 such cases were reported on the day.

Also, on the day, the State recorded its second-highest daily death toll after 26 deaths were confirmed as due to Covid-19. With this, the Covid death toll in the state mounted to 1,139. While 52,067 samples were analysed on the day to get 9,016 new cases, 51,836 samples had been tested on Friday.

AP records 3K new cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,676 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, tkaing the cumulative total to 7,79,146. In the meantime, another 5,529 patients discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,35,638. Twenty-four new fatalities took the Covid toll to 6,406. As on date, the active cases in Andhra Pradesh stands at 37,102.