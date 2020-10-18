STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala records over 9,000 COVID-19 cases for 4th time in October

Also, on the day, the State recorded its second-highest daily death toll after 26 deaths were confirmed as due to Covid-19.

Published: 18th October 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/ VIJAYAWADA: There was further evidence of the Covid contagion’s vice-like grip over the State when the test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 17.32 on Saturday after the daily caseload crossed the 9,000 mark for the fourth time this month. Compared to the national average of 5,576, the cases per million rose to 9,515. Triggering concerns, cases with unknown sources of infection are also climbing up as 1,321 such cases were reported on the day. 

Also, on the day, the State recorded its second-highest daily death toll after 26 deaths were confirmed as due to Covid-19. With this, the Covid death toll in the state mounted to 1,139. While 52,067 samples were analysed on the day to get 9,016 new cases, 51,836 samples had been tested on Friday. 

AP records 3K new cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,676 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, tkaing the cumulative total to 7,79,146. In the meantime, another 5,529 patients discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,35,638. Twenty-four new fatalities took the Covid toll to 6,406. As on date, the active cases in Andhra Pradesh stands at 37,102. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp