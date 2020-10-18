STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

WHO findings on antiviral drugs likely to affect Kerala’s treatment protocol

 A WHO study on four repurposed antiviral drugs for Covid-19 will also have its effect in Kerala’s fight against the pandemic.

Published: 18th October 2020 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US

A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A WHO study on four repurposed antiviral drugs for Covid-19 will also have its effect in Kerala’s fight against the pandemic.

The report released on Thursday stated that antiviral drugs-Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Lopinavir and Interferon-Beta 1a-appeared to have little or no effect on hospitalised groups of Covid-19, including cases which are asymptomatic, mild, moderate, severe and critical.

The finding is based on the WHO’s Solidarity Trial, in which India was also a participant. According to the state health department, in light of the said findings, it will make adequate changes to its Covid-19 treatment protocol.

“The revised treatment protocol that the state released in August was based on the results and valuable insights available from the Adaptive Covid-19 Treatment Trial (ACTT), Randomised Evaluation of Covid-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) trial and others. But in the light of the studies that are coming out, adequate changes will be made,” said a senior health official.

At the same time, when asked about the WHO study, Dr Aravind R, head of infectious diseases department, Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, said that there will be a definite impact on the treatment protocol. 

Aravind, who is also a member of the state medical board for Covid-19, further added that the state will wait for the directions from the ICMR before taking any amends.

As per the study report, which has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in scientific journals, the main outcomes of mortality, initiation of ventilation and hospitalisation duration was not clearly reduced by any of the four antiviral drugs.

Earlier, a study report that appeared in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) highlighted that HCQ is not an effective medicine for hospitalised patients with Covid-19.

The state in its treatment protocol had given prominence to antivirals and other therapeutic strategies like immune-modulators in the management of Covid-19. 

While Remdesivir, which has to be given intravenously, is recommended for patients with Covid-19 who are on supplemental oxygen, anti-malaria drug HCQ is for treating high-risk groups of people with Covid-19.

In the case of Lopinavir-Ritonavir, it is restricted to those patients who have mild pneumonia or severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID protocol WHO Kerala COVID cases Coronavirus COVID 19 antiviral drugs
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp