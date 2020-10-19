STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A Church head who drove himself and took historical decisions

Dr Joseph Mar Thoma was behind the move to  admit women to all the sessions of Maramon Convention and make transgender persons speak at the gathering.

Forest Minister K Raju paying his last respects to Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan who passed away in Tiruvalla on Sunday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Dr Joseph Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Church, who passed away at Believers Church Medical College Hospital here on Sunday morning was one of the strongest administrators of the Church.He had served as the head of the Church for the past 13 years and taken several historical decisions.

Women were not allowed in the venue of the Maramon Convention during the night session earlier. “The Church has decided to admit women to all sessions of the convention including evening session,” Joseph Mar Thoma announced in January 2019. It was one of the major decisions of the metropolitan.

He also decided to make transgender persons speak at the Maramon Convention as guests of the Church. Selin Thomas and Sreekkutty spoke about gender justice during the 123rd edition of the convention on February 15, 2018. Joseph Mar Thoma had also given special consideration for transgender people in the Church’s annual budget.

He initiated steps to open several educational institutions and acquire properties for the Church.  He had interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan several times and loved both personalities.

Car driving was one of his favourite hobbies. He had a 1990 model Maruti 800 car and drove himself to nearby areas of the town. He himself drove to the Church convention at Maramon in 2019. The car is kept on the premises of the Church headquarters.

TAGS
Joseph Mar Thoma
Comments

