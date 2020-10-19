Ahammed Ali new Kasaragod UDF chairman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF has reshuffled its district chairmen and conveners in preparation for the upcoming local bodies elections. M C Kamaruddin of the Muslim League, who had courted controversy in the Fashion Gold scam, has made way for C T Ahammed Ali as the Kasaragod UDF chairman.

Meanwhile, the P J Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress (M) had to be content with just the Kottayam district UDF chairman’s post after the Congress took over the position in Pathanamthitta.

Ever since Kamaruddin was embroiled in the jewellery showroom scam, discord had erupted within the Muslim League and UDF about his role as the Kasaragod chairman.

Six-term MLA, Ahammed Ali had served twice in the UDF Government — as the Local Self-Government Minister during 1991-95 and as the Public Works Minister in 1995. The Kerala Panchayat Raj Bill and the Kerala Municipality Bill were enacted during his term as minister.