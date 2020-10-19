Rahul Gandhi to reach Kerala on three-day visit today

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap of nine months, Rahul Gandhi, MP from Wayanad, on Monday will visit his home constituency. The Congress scion, who last visited the region in January, will camp in Wayanad for three days.

Rahul’s failure to visit his constituency — the Covid scare had derailed his plans — set off a whispering campaign in the state Congress against him and Shashi Tharoor, MP from Thiruvananthapuram, for not visiting their respective Lok Sabha seats despite the resumption of flights. However, both Rahul and Tharoor have said the staff at their offices do their work efficiently without causing any inconvenience to voters.

Though Rahul was to inaugurate the new building of the Munderi Vocational HSS on October 15, he backed out from the online event after District Collector Adeela Abdulla raised an objection for failing to submit the proposal before authorities. I C Balakrishnan, MLA and Wayanad DCC chief, told TNIE that if the CPM municipal chairperson or local MLA C K Saseendran of the CPM had submitted the proposal on time, the embarrassment could have been avoided.