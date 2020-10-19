STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Row in Kerala after suspension of nursing officer over voice clip alleging COVID negligence

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, in a tweet, said it was shocking that the nurse who revealed the negligence was "immediately suspended for telling the truth".

Published: 19th October 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at government general hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Triggering a controversy, the Kerala Health Department on Monday suspended a nursing officer of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, after the woman's voice clip alleging negligence on the part of medical staff of the hospital for some COVID-19 deaths surfaced on social media.

Health Minister K K Shailaja, meanwhile, ordered an inquiry into the allegations of medical negligence at the Ernakulam hospital. The Director of Medical Education, who has been put in charge of the probe, has been asked to submit the findings at the earliest.

In her voice clip, the nursing officer says there were 'several deaths' of COVID patients due to medical negligence. This included a patient who was shifted from the ICU to the ward. "Instances of minor negligence from the staff have been noticed by the superiors during their supervision and rounds. They have not taken any disciplinary action because they know we all have been working hard these times," she says in the voice clip.

However, her suspension has sparked a row with Opposition leaders strongly criticizing the action. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, in a tweet, said it was shocking that the nurse who revealed the negligence was "immediately suspended for telling the truth". "The nurse stated that the death happened because the ventilator tubes were out of place. This is clearly medical negligence, and the relatives of the deceased are fighting for justice," he said.

Based on the voice clip, Hibi Eden, Ernakulam MP, lodged a complaint with the CM and health department. "If the allegations made against the medical college hospital are true then it is a very serious offence. A comprehensive investigation should take place in this matter and the health officials should not protect those involved behind the negligence," said Hibi.

In the voice clip, the nursing officer mentions the case of the death of Fort Kochi-native C K Haris, a COVID patient undergoing treatment at the hospital. "The patient was on ventilator support. His condition had improved and when he was about to be shifted from the ICU to the ward, the mishap happened and he died. Such incidents should not happen," she says.

The voice message clearly mentions that it was meant for the staff at the hospital so that they will be at their best ahead of the central health team's visit to evaluate the COVID treatment provided at the hospital on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID-19 Coronavirus Government Medical College Ernakulam
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp