Row in Kerala after suspension of nursing officer over voice clip alleging COVID negligence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Triggering a controversy, the Kerala Health Department on Monday suspended a nursing officer of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, after the woman's voice clip alleging negligence on the part of medical staff of the hospital for some COVID-19 deaths surfaced on social media.

Health Minister K K Shailaja, meanwhile, ordered an inquiry into the allegations of medical negligence at the Ernakulam hospital. The Director of Medical Education, who has been put in charge of the probe, has been asked to submit the findings at the earliest.

In her voice clip, the nursing officer says there were 'several deaths' of COVID patients due to medical negligence. This included a patient who was shifted from the ICU to the ward. "Instances of minor negligence from the staff have been noticed by the superiors during their supervision and rounds. They have not taken any disciplinary action because they know we all have been working hard these times," she says in the voice clip.

However, her suspension has sparked a row with Opposition leaders strongly criticizing the action. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, in a tweet, said it was shocking that the nurse who revealed the negligence was "immediately suspended for telling the truth". "The nurse stated that the death happened because the ventilator tubes were out of place. This is clearly medical negligence, and the relatives of the deceased are fighting for justice," he said.

Based on the voice clip, Hibi Eden, Ernakulam MP, lodged a complaint with the CM and health department. "If the allegations made against the medical college hospital are true then it is a very serious offence. A comprehensive investigation should take place in this matter and the health officials should not protect those involved behind the negligence," said Hibi.

In the voice clip, the nursing officer mentions the case of the death of Fort Kochi-native C K Haris, a COVID patient undergoing treatment at the hospital. "The patient was on ventilator support. His condition had improved and when he was about to be shifted from the ICU to the ward, the mishap happened and he died. Such incidents should not happen," she says.

The voice message clearly mentions that it was meant for the staff at the hospital so that they will be at their best ahead of the central health team's visit to evaluate the COVID treatment provided at the hospital on Sunday.