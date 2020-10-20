Centre, Pinarayi govt playing 'blame game' amid spike in Covid cases: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

KALPETTA (Wayanad): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Centre and the Pinarayi government in Kerala are playing a "blame game" amid the spike in the Covid-19 cases.

Gandhi termed Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's comment that the Kerala government lowered its guard on Covid-19 preventive steps as "unfortunate".

He was speaking to reporters after participating in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Wayanad collectorate here. He said he was satisfied with the Covid-19 preventive steps taken by the Wayanad district administration

"I have just attended Covid review meeting of Wayanad district and I am satisfied by the surveillance plans put in," the Wayanad MP said. Later, he tweeted: "The state and central governments are playing a blame-game while Covid is spreading rapidly. It’s critical this stops and everyone focuses on defeating Covid."

He commended the 'spirit of the people of Kerala' which is key in stopping the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Responding to a question on the gold smuggling case, he said, "Let the National Investigating Agency (NIA) continue the probe in the case and unearth the truth."