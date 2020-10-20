STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Not Onam, Opposition protests pushed Covid graph up: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

He   said it was not Onam fest but the protests carried out by Opposition parties which caused the infection to spread and resulted in a spike in cases.

Published: 20th October 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A day after Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan alleged negligence in Kerala’s Covid-19 management, especially during Onam fest, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came out with a strong reply. The CM said some people were desperate to tarnish the image of the state in Covid prevention and control and in the process they overlooked certain facts, including the state’s low Covid mortality rate. 

He   said it was not Onam fest but the protests carried out by Opposition parties which caused the infection to spread and resulted in a spike in cases. At the same time, recoveries (7,469) exceeded new cases for the second day in a row. The state reported 5,022 fresh Covid cases on Monday.The other day, Vardhan, while speaking in his online talk show ‘Sunday Samwad’, said Kerala was paying the price for its “gross negligence” during Onam and other states should learn from it to prevent the situation from getting out of control. To this, the CM said: “Let’s look at its positive side.

The nation is going to witness a range of festivities in the coming days. He might have tried to convey that Onam-like fests, if not celebrated as per Covid protocol, could spread infection. Now comes the other side, did the state celebrate Onam without any precaution.” “Everyone knows that prior to Onam the government had warned about the risks involved in celebrating without following caution. It was as part of the same that Onam got confined to homes.

The advisories and directions issued at that time corroborate it. It was not Onam but the protests organised in an uncivilised manner that spread infection,” he said. Despite repeated assurance from various quarters that testing will be increased, only 36,599 samples were tested in the state on Monday, the lowest this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Harsh Vardhan Covid-19 Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp