STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vijay Yesudas to limit presence in Malayalam playback singing

 I mean to control my presence in cinema and playback singing, but that is not the only kind of music out there.

Published: 20th October 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Yesudas

Vijay Yesudas

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Singer Vijay Yesudas on Monday said he would remain actively engaged in Malayalam independent music but added that he would control his presence in Malayalam c inema and p l ay b a c k singing. Following his interview that appeared in a Malayalam magazine, where he indicated quitting the Malayalam film music scene, there was widespread criticism against the singer on the social media. Vijay told TNIe that the heading of the interview was blown up, triggering the negative comments.

“If you read the entire interview, you will understand that I was talking about a larger issue there. The heading was blown up and discussed in a negative light online,” he said. “The point I was trying to make was about the relevance of working in an industry that doesn’t appreciate my values. But there are people who do, and I would still like to work with them. I mean to control my presence in cinema and playback singing, but that is not the only kind of music out there.

I will remain actively engaged in Malayalam independent music,” Vijay said. he said the situation he faces is not isolated and many people are going through the same. “The issue of not being respected for what you are is not just mine. Many people in the music industry, who are extremely good at what they do, are struggling to make a living. It shouldn’t be that way. I don’t want to be a part of a system that doesn’t let deserving people get the attention and approval they need,” Vijay, son of legendary singer Yesudas, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Yesudas Malayalam playback singing
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp