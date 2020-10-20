Vijay Yesudas to limit presence in Malayalam playback singing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Singer Vijay Yesudas on Monday said he would remain actively engaged in Malayalam independent music but added that he would control his presence in Malayalam c inema and p l ay b a c k singing. Following his interview that appeared in a Malayalam magazine, where he indicated quitting the Malayalam film music scene, there was widespread criticism against the singer on the social media. Vijay told TNIe that the heading of the interview was blown up, triggering the negative comments.

“If you read the entire interview, you will understand that I was talking about a larger issue there. The heading was blown up and discussed in a negative light online,” he said. “The point I was trying to make was about the relevance of working in an industry that doesn’t appreciate my values. But there are people who do, and I would still like to work with them. I mean to control my presence in cinema and playback singing, but that is not the only kind of music out there.

I will remain actively engaged in Malayalam independent music,” Vijay said. he said the situation he faces is not isolated and many people are going through the same. “The issue of not being respected for what you are is not just mine. Many people in the music industry, who are extremely good at what they do, are struggling to make a living. It shouldn’t be that way. I don’t want to be a part of a system that doesn’t let deserving people get the attention and approval they need,” Vijay, son of legendary singer Yesudas, said.