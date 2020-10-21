Covid norms ‘yes’, but don’t hamper pilgrimage: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the Covid-19 safety protocol should not hamper a smooth Sabarimala pilgrimage. The endeavour should be to avert inconveniences and difficulties and not to create them, it said. If the facilities currently available at Nilakkal, which is the base camp, are not sufficient to accommodate devotees who want to stay back for some hours before proceeding to Sabarimala or on their way back home after darshan, such facilities should be provided, and the failure to make such arrangements would cause undue hardships to the pilgrims, it said.

A Division Bench comprising Justice C T Ravikumar and Justice K Haripal issued the order after examining the reports of Sabarimala Special Commissioner and the government regarding the arrangements being made for the coming pilgrimage season.

The Bench observed that Travancore Devaswom Board should realise that it is the only body which can weigh the pain and passion of the devotees for the purpose of bringing all relevant aspects before the government.

In matters not connected with Covid-19 protocol and security, the board should have its own views and decisions. The court directed the TDB to take appropriate steps to ensure Annadanam to the pilgrims.

The court also ordered the government to take a relook at its decision to give Annadanam “in a limited quantity” to pilgrims. It said that pilgrims from far-away places who reach Sabarimala, after the tiresome trekking, should be given food to satisfy their appetite. The concept of giving Annadanam “in a limited quantity” is alien to the concept itself, especially in Sabarimala.

The court also directed the government to revisit the decision to not allow the vehicles to ply beyond Nilakkal for the purpose of dropping devotees at Pampa and for picking up the devotees on their return from Pampa. The facilities for temporary stay are essential because the pilgrims who reach Nilakkal at night from far-away places may not be able to proceed to Sannidhanam straight away.

The court said that there is no justification for insisting that the devotees must stick to the time slots given during the virtual Q booking for returning from Sannidhanam by 9.30pm and reaching Nilakkal. The decision to not allow devotees to put up temporary shelter (viri) at Sabarimala and Pampa can be understood and accepted, but the same cannot be restricted at Nilakkal.

The court also ordered that if the facilities presently available at Nilakkal are not sufficient to accommodate the devotees who want to stay back, these should be provided. The Bench directed the government to revisit the limit on the number of pilgrims allowed during weekdays, holidays as also on Mandalapooja and Makaravilakku days, after giving due attention to all relevant aspects. The court asked the TDB to place its proposals in this regard before the high-level committee constituted by the government.

