Ernakulam Medical College refutes allegations of medical negligence in COVID-19 patient's death

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Principal of Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, Dr V Sathish has denied medical negligence in the death of Covid-19 patient C K Harris. He said Harris had several comorbidities and died due to sudden cardiac arrest.

“There is no truth in the statements given to the media by nursing officer (Jalaja Devi) and junior doctor (Dr Najma Salim),” he said.

“The said patient C K Harris was admitted to the MCH on June 26 after contracting Covid-19 and had been undergoing treatment here till July 20. He was Covid positive when he died,” said Dr Sathish.

He said Harris was overweight and had comorbidities like diabetes and high blood pressure.

He also had obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in which the person suffers from irregular breathing while asleep, Sathish said.

He said Harris also had acute Covid pneumonia or Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

“He died due to sudden cardiac arrest. There was not a day when his condition was not being intimated to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) through the medical bulletin.

The DME had been informed that his medical status was very critical even on the day he died,” said Dr Sathish.

He said Harris was not on mechanical ventilator, but was being supported by non-invasive ventilation (NIV).

“It should be noted that the oxygen tubes of this ventilator do not come out easily,” he said.

Sathish refuted the allegations in Jalaja’s voice clip that the doctors had decided to shift Harris to the ward.

“How can a patient who is on 100% oxygen support be shifted to the ward? The allegation is false and can’t even be scientifically supported. It was an irresponsible thing to say,” Sathish said.

He said Dr Najma Salim was not on duty in the ICU on the day in question.

“The doctors on duty in the ICU on the day did not report any such incident to the authorities concerned,” he said.

“Even Jalaja Devi wasn’t associated with the ICU. She joined the hospital recently,” he said.

Dr Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid-19, said Dr Najma had not raised such an allegation earlier.

“We will be seeking an explanation from her,” he said.