STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ernakulam Medical College refutes allegations of medical negligence in COVID-19 patient's death

Principal of Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, Dr V Sathish has denied medical negligence in the death of Covid-19 patient C K Harris.

Published: 21st October 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam Government Medical College

Government Medical College

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Principal of Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, Dr V Sathish has denied medical negligence in the death of Covid-19 patient C K Harris. He said Harris had several comorbidities and died due to sudden cardiac arrest.

“There is no truth in the statements given to the media by nursing officer (Jalaja Devi) and junior doctor (Dr Najma Salim),” he said.

“The said patient C K Harris was admitted to the MCH on June 26 after contracting Covid-19 and had been undergoing treatment here till July 20. He was Covid positive when he died,” said Dr Sathish. 

He said Harris was overweight and had comorbidities like diabetes and high blood pressure.

He also had obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in which the person suffers from irregular breathing while asleep, Sathish said. 

He said Harris also had acute Covid pneumonia or Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).  

“He died due to sudden cardiac arrest. There was not a day when his condition was not being intimated to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) through the medical bulletin.

The DME had been informed that his medical status was very critical even on the day he died,” said Dr Sathish.

He said Harris was not on mechanical ventilator, but was being supported by non-invasive ventilation (NIV).

“It should be noted that the oxygen tubes of this ventilator do not come out easily,” he said. 

Sathish refuted the allegations in Jalaja’s voice clip that the doctors had decided to shift Harris to the ward.

“How can a patient who is on 100% oxygen support be shifted to the ward? The allegation is false and can’t even be scientifically supported. It was an irresponsible thing to say,” Sathish said.

He said Dr Najma Salim was not on duty in the ICU on the day in question.

“The doctors on duty in the ICU on the day did not report any such incident to the authorities concerned,” he said.

“Even Jalaja Devi wasn’t associated with the ICU. She joined the hospital recently,” he said.

Dr Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid-19, said Dr Najma had not raised such an allegation earlier.

“We will be seeking an explanation from her,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cardiac arrest Ernakulam Government Medical College
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp