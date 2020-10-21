STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala-based TCM Ltd rolls out first batch of RT-PCR test kits for COVID-19

"In a week’s time (we) will produce 500 kits per day which are good for 50,000 tests per day,” said Joseph Varghese, managing director, TCM Ltd

Published: 21st October 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

'Covi-DetecT' is the only Real-Time PCR based COVID test kit manufactured in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based TCM Ltd, a chemicals manufacturer till recently, which was originally founded by Nobel laureate C V Raman back in 1943, on Wednesday said it has rolled out COVID-19 test kits based on technology developed by IIT Delhi.

TCM Ltd is among the six companies chosen by IIT Delhi nationwide to manufacture the much-awaited COVID test kits.

Announcing this here in Kochi, Joseph Varghese, managing director, TCM Ltd, said 'Covi-DetecT' has thus become the first and only Real-Time PCR based COVID test kit manufactured in Kerala and will take the region’s fight against the dreaded disease a long way.

“Our fully equipped unit in Kinfra Biotechnology and Industrial Zone in Kochi has already reached capacity for 10,000 tests per day and in a week’s time will produce 500 kits per day which are good for 50,000 tests per day,” he was quoted in a release issued here.

He also said that currently, Kerala is fully dependent on supplies from other states for COVID tests, which normally take a minimum of 48 to 72 hours, sometimes even more time to reach the state through a dry-ice packed journey.

“In such cases, chances of quality deterioration are comparatively higher as against our capability to deliver the Kerala-made kits within 4-5 hours anywhere across the state. COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test kits are to be kept under minus 20° Celsius at all times and any variation will affect quality. Also, local labs do not need to stock the test kits in big quantities now, as they are made and available within their close proximity. And of course, there will be price advantages too,” he said.

Presently, the number of Covid tests done in the state hovers around 40 to 50,000 and the national average is over 1 million tests per day. “With costs coming down, we could increase the number of tests and reach out to all the nooks and corners of the country. The aim should be to increase the number of tests done at government laboratories and hospitals with an affordable cost and maximum reachability. We are ready to sell “Covi-DetecT” to the government at near-cost prices and join the bandwagon to fight the dreaded disease,” Varghese said.

Manju Abraham, chief scientific officer, TCM Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of TCM Ltd, said the RT-PCR assay developed by IIT-Delhi is by far the surest method available in India as it identifies the presence of the virus by analyzing the RNA coding for spike glycoprotein, which is a protein expressed on the viral surface.

Normally, like all viruses, novel coronavirus also undergoes quick mutations and undergoes genomic alterations and thus may get unidentified. IIT-Delhi has chosen the region of identification by in-silico studies by analysing the genomic sequences of the coronaviruses and has chosen the region that is highly conserved, therefore the chances of mutation in this region are infinitesimally small, and thus ensures that there will not be any false-negative cases.

"The biggest advantage of our test kit is that it also checks a human gene [GAPDH] along with the viral gene in the test and thus identifies any sample insufficiency which could have occurred due to improper sample collection, sample transport, or RNA isolation. The Real-time PCR kits largely used currently in India are not taking care of this sample insufficiency, which leads to false-negative reporting. Also, the user-friendly graphical user interface (GUI) software supplied along with the kits to the labs helps the management of data including result analysis, interpretation and segregation easier and faster. Normally, it takes hours to analyse the Real-time PCR data and with this GUI, it only takes minutes," Manju Abraham added. She also said that real-time PCR tests normally require a lot of experience and precision, but with the help of this GUI, it’s a lot easier.

Benny Joseph, country head – sales, said the IIT-D developed kits do not depend on imported fluorescent probes, resulting in the cost difference. Once demand from south Indian states is met, the company wants to expand its products nationwide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCM Ltd COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 test RT-PCR
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp