Wishes pour in as VS Achuthanandan celebrates 97th birthday with family

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: VS Achuthanandan, the old warhorse of the Communist movement in the country, spent his 97th birthday with his family members in a low-key affair. Given the Covid-19 restrictions, visitors from outside were not allowed. In the morning, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury — his close confidant in the party — and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wished him via video calls.

V S Achuthanandan’s wife K Vasumathy offering a

piece of cake to the veteran CPM leader on his 97th

birthday, at Kowdiar House in Thiruvananthapuram on

Tuesday. Other family members are also seen

The latter also sent a bouquet.“Many sent him wishes through post, social media and phone calls. Later in the day, a cake was cut in the presence of family members,” said one of his relatives.

A slew of political leaders and prominent people from different walks of life, including Congress veteran A K Antony, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPM politburo member M A Baby, senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran, CPI leader Pannian Raveendran, Berlin Kunjananthan Nair, Pandalam Sudhakaran, filmmakers Sreekumaran Thampy and Shaji N Karun, and Administrative Reforms Commission members C P Nair and Sheela Thomas were among those who called up VS to greet him. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted a Facebook post greeting VS on his birthday.