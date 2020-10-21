STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Wishes pour in as VS Achuthanandan celebrates 97th birthday with family

V S Achuthanandan, the old warhorse of the Communist movement in the country, spent his 97th birthday with his family members in a low-key affair.

Published: 21st October 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

VS Achuthanandan

VS Achuthanandan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  VS Achuthanandan, the old warhorse of the Communist movement in the country, spent his 97th birthday with his family members in a low-key affair. Given the Covid-19 restrictions, visitors from outside were not allowed. In the morning, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury — his close confidant in the party — and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wished him via video calls.

V S Achuthanandan’s wife K Vasumathy offering a
piece of cake to the veteran CPM leader on his 97th
birthday, at Kowdiar House in Thiruvananthapuram on
Tuesday. Other family members are also seen

The latter also sent a bouquet.“Many sent him wishes through post, social media and phone calls. Later in the day, a cake was cut in the presence of family members,” said one of his relatives.  

A slew of political leaders and prominent people from different walks of life, including Congress veteran A K Antony, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPM politburo member M A Baby, senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran, CPI leader Pannian Raveendran, Berlin Kunjananthan Nair, Pandalam Sudhakaran, filmmakers Sreekumaran Thampy and Shaji N Karun, and Administrative Reforms Commission members C P Nair and Sheela Thomas were among those who called up VS to greet him. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted a Facebook post greeting VS on his birthday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VS Achuthanandan birthday
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp