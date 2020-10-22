Jolt to Kerala govt as panel probing Sprinklr deal finds lapses, says Sivasankar showed undue haste

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major setback to the LDF government, the two-member commission entrusted to probe the Sprinklr deal has found lapses in it. The panel submitted its report late on Wednesday.

The findings by the commission led by former civil aviation secretary Madhavan Nambiar as chairman and Dr Gulshan Rai, former cyber security coordinator, stated that procedural formalities were not followed.

The team which was supposed to submit its findings by October 10 has stated that before giving the deal to the US based Sprinklr Inc., M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, had not held consultations with the law department. He showed undue haste in finalizing the deal in which the details of COVID-19 patients were transferred to Sprinklr Inc. The panel has also recommended measures to strengthen data security through C-DIT.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed happiness in the way in which the Madhavan Nambiar commission has criticized the state government.

"The Opposition's allegations stand vindicated. The details of 1.8 lakh people in the state were handed over to the Sprinklr company in the data transaction row without taking the law department into confidence. The state government’s claim that the data they had collected had since been transferred to C-DIT is wrong,” said Chennithala.